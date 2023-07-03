The number of Quebec forest fires is dropping, but the heat is rising in Abitibi

The situation in the boreal forest remains difficult but is improving as Abitibi-Témiscamingue faces a heatwave.

The number of fires in the intensive zone has fallen to 67, of which three are out of control, all in the area around Mistissini.

However, the number of fires is up slightly in the northern zone, where there are 44 blazes.

The bans on going into the forest or making open fires have been lifted in several sectors but remain in force in the Normétal sector in Abitibi-Ouest.

The bans are also still in place in large areas of Northern Quebec, notably around Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Mistissini.

No smog alerts are in force in Quebec, but poor air quality advisories are in force for several areas of Nord-du-Québec and Jamesie.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather bulletin for Abitibi and Témiscamingue, where "a heat episode is expected from Monday to Wednesday, with maximum temperatures near or above 30 degrees Celsius."

The federal agency adds that nights will remain warm, with lows between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday.