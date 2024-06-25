The musical 'Chicago' is coming to Quebec in 2025

The musical "Chicago" will open in Montreal and Quebec City in the summer of 2025, ComediHa! announced on Tuesday.

The well-known Broadway show created in 1975 will be produced in French and will open at Espace St-Denis in Montreal on June 21, 2025. It will then move to Quebec City on Aug. 9.

'Chicago' tells the story of Roxie Hart, a young cabaret performer in the 1920s, operating in the American city of the same name. Roxie ends up in prison after killing her lover, along with jazz singer Velma Kelly, also imprisoned for murder. The musical highlights the two women's journey to freedom and success.

"More than 20 years after its first adaptation in Quebec, 'Chicago' returns with renewed energy," said Sylvain Parent-Bédard, president and founder of ComediHa! in a news release.

"The film made a lasting impression, and the musical is still, to this day, one of Broadway's most iconic shows!"

The production will include 20 singers and dancers, plus a 13-piece orchestra.

Tickets are available now.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 25, 2024.