The Montreal Casino is getting a 200-room hotel

The Montreal Casino is getting a hotel.

Loto-Quebec announced Monday that a 200-room hotel is set to be built on the grounds of the Casino de Montreal at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The $150-million investment is expected to open "within two or three years," according to a news release issued Monday.

The hotel is expected to be a "low-height building" that will "blend in with its surroundings while preserving the natural beauty of the landscape," the news release states.



It said it will soon launch calls for tenders to begin the hotel design process.

"The Casino de Montréal is a major tourist attract on that welcomes several million visitors annually, Adding a hotel on the casino grounds will enhance its attractiveness and further increase Montreal's visibility on the world stage," said Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx.

The hotel will be a new addition to its real estate portfolio, joining Hilton Lac-Leamy and Fairmount Le Manoir Richelieu.







Opposition to the hotel was swift, with city councillor Craig Sauvé denouncing the project. He said it will serve "affluent clientele beautiful views of the Formula 1 track from the balconies of its luxurious suites, but it’s Montrealers who will lose out as they lose access to an entire sector in the centre of Île Notre-Dame."

Sauvé said he believes the project will also increase the presence of cars and noise in the park.

"Parc Jean-Drapeau is a jewel that deserves to be developed further, but not by adding a luxury hotel. I cannot believe the city is going to let a hotel be built in the center of a prestigious park. This is a completely unacceptable commodification of public space," he said in a news release.



Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the hotel is not being built on the city's public land inside the park.

"The hotel is being built on the existing land of the [Quebec government]. It already belongs to Loto-Quebec. There is no was that a hotel would be built on public spaces that the City of Montreal owns. So for us, it's a way to create a different type of offering for housing, for tourists," she said.