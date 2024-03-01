MONTREAL
Montreal

    • The McGill University Health Centre is getting a helipad

    The new MUHC super hospital is shown in Montreal, Sunday, April 26, 2015, on its first day of opening. A massive hospital move is underway in Montreal today as patients are being transferred from the Royal Victoria to the newly-built "superhospital." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes The new MUHC super hospital is shown in Montreal, Sunday, April 26, 2015, on its first day of opening. A massive hospital move is underway in Montreal today as patients are being transferred from the Royal Victoria to the newly-built "superhospital." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is getting a long-awaited helipad.

    The hospital is one of four selected by Quebec's health ministry to get the upgrade, alongside the Lanaudière Regional Hospital Center in Joliette, the Roberval Hospital in Robervale and the Sacré-Cœur Hospital in Montreal.

    "The MUHC has been advocating for such a service for several years to support patients who require emergency transport for neonatal intensive care, specialized and ultra-specialized neurological and cardiovascular care, as well as trauma care," reads a press release issued Friday.

    The measure is part of Quebec's action plan to improve its pre-hospital emergency system.

    The $630-million action plan also promises to improve ambulatory services in Quebec's regions, expand first-aid training and access to defibrillators, and expand paramedical resources.  

