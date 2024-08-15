MONTREAL
Montreal

    • The latest severe thunderstorm alert for Southern Quebec has ended

    The Severe thunderstorm alerts for much of southern Quebec, including Mont-Orford-Lake Memphrémagog and Sherbrooke, have ended. 

    Environment and Climate Change Canada's severe thunderstorm watch for the regions from Mirabel in the west to east of Quebec City and Levis has also ended. 

    "Heavy rainfall possible in isolated thunderstorms again today," Environment Canada said in its warning. "Conditions are also favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail."

    A weather watch is one step down from a warning. Residents are advised to get ready to act.

