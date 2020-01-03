MONTREAL -- Netherlands cargo ship Exeborg is the first to reach the Port of Montreal in 2020.

Captain Qin Xiao Fei will receive the gold-headed cane, which is traditionally awarded to the captain of the first ocean-going vessel to reach the port at the start of each year.

He and his crew will be celebrated a ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. at Pier 42.

The custom was introduced in 1840, 10 years after the creation of the first Harbour Commission in 1830.

“During the first years of the tradition, the award was a top hat. It was replaced by a gold-headed cane, to reflect period tastes, in about 1880,” notes the Montreal Port Authority.

It states the gold-headed cane is an “elegant, smooth and straight ceremonial cane made of hardwood, finished with a dark-brown varnish. The 14-karat gold head is crowned with a relief Canadian coat-of-arms coloured with inlaid enamel.”

The Exeborg is operated by Dutch shipping line Wagenborg, whose North American offices are located in Montreal.

It left the Port of Sauda in Norway, on Dec. 21 and crossed through the port at Sorel-Tracy to complete its journey to Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.