

The Canadian Press





The father of the 7-year-old Granby who died on April 30 after being found badly beaten at home was released Thursday.

His lawyer went to court to demand the release of his client by presenting new evidence, which is under a publication ban.

The Superior Court of Quebec has agreed to release the accused, but by ordering him to remain at a specific place, to abide by a curfew and to report to the police every week.

The 30-year-old has been in prison since his daughter's death, and her stepmother remains detained charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

The girl's mother filed suit against youth protection agencies this week saying she and the girl's grandmother raised multiple red flags by sending letters her lawyer said went unanswered.