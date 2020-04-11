MONTREAL -- Juhnke Peyton, from the University of New Brunswick and Emilie Sarah Caravecchia from Universite de Montreal are this year’s winners of the Blue Metropolis Literary Festival’s Excellence in Indegenous Studies award.

The students won for their essays on the definition of a just society while considering issues related to the situation of Canada’s First Peoples.

The award is typically given during the annual Montreal literary festival that has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandmeic.

Both students will each receive a $1,000 prize for their work as well as an honorary plaque.

The award is presented to one francophone and one anglophone student, enrolled in either an Indigenous Studies or Indigenous Literature program in the fall 2019 or winter 2020 semester.

Due to all public gatherings being prohibited in light of COVID-19 protective measures, the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival plans to highlight the students’ achievement in person at next year’s event.

In the interim, the Blue Met is hosting a “Cosy Story Hour” online, featuring 10 authors telling 10 tales each morning at 10 a.m. until April 19.

The next edition of the Blue Metropolis International Literary festival is set to take place April 28 to May 2, 2021.