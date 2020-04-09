MONTREAL -- Montreal’s Blue Metropolis Literary Festival was forced to cancel its program this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Blue Metropolis altered programming and is going online tomorrow with the Blue Metropolis Cosy Story Hour featuring 10 authors telling 10 tales each morning at 10 a.m.

Each day children’s authors from Quebec and friends of the Blue Met festival will take turns talking about their love of children’s lit, and inviting the very young to explore the world of stories and tales.

Each 20-minute episode will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Nadine Descheneaux will kick off the event tomorrow in French, and will be followed by Marianne Dubuc Saturday. Monique Polak will be the first English-language author and read Sunday.

Next week’s schedule is as follows:

Nathalie Ferraris, Monday

Lydia Lukidis, Tuesday

Christine Nadeau, Wednesday

Joan Inuk Gregoire, Thursday

Dominique De Loppinot, Friday

Chloe Varin, Saturday.

For older readers, the Blue Met is also running the Spontaneous Book Club. Participation is easy. Find a book, share the book on Facebook or Instagram with #bookclubbluemet or take a pic of the book cover and send comments on the book.

