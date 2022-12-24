The art of the drag queen booming in Quebec

Barely a few months after its launch, Quebec's first agency specializing in artist management for drag queens says it already has a full book of contracts, and that's without the effort of a promotional campaign. It is yet another illustration of the craze for this flamboyant universe in Quebec, which despite everything still attracts scorn.

Michel Dorion is surprised by the interest in his new agency, Productions Midor, founded last April, and the dozen artists it represents.

Requests for shows or training have multiplied at a rapid pace," he says. "And the types of events and venues are of all kinds: weddings, conventions, birthdays, camping, schools and Christmas parades. I never expected this in the first few months. It's been crazy so far. At this point, I have contracts until September next year."

Dorion has been a drag queen for about 30 years.

Known for his impersonation of Céline Dion, Dorion has been thinking for a long time about a way to help drag performers manage their careers better and obtain decent working conditions.

The success of his agency shows once again that this art form, often associated with exaggeration and comedy, is now considered a profession in its own right, believes the businessman.

"For many artists, they can consider making it a more complete job. Before, there were me and a few who managed to make a living from it alone. Now, the demand for shows, events, and entertainment is exploding, so there are more and more contracts. Each artist can make more money and possibly make it a full-time job," he said.

Initially confined mainly to the bar scene and the LGBTQ+ community, the art of drag is now spreading beyond these boundaries, occupying more cultural and media space. The turning point in this growing visibility is the television competition RuPaul's Drag Race.

Launched in 2009, the American concept has had a following elsewhere in the world, notably in Canada.

The Canadian banner propelled Quebec's Rita Baga to the top in 2020 and crowned fellow Quebecer Gisèle Lullaby two years later. These shows, combined with social media, have helped to broaden the audience for the extravagant looks.

"I think people are quickly realizing the diversity of this art form, that these artists can be adapted to theatre, to television, to humour, to something more serious and for younger audiences. There is something for everyone," says Barbada de Barbades, alias Sébastien Potvin.

The activities of the character who will soon celebrate his 18th birthday bear witness to this plurality of styles and audiences.

Since 2016, Barbada has been presenting story hours for children in Quebec libraries, bookstores and daycare centres and hosting a children's programme on Tou.tv. In parallel, she also offers entertainment services for a variety of events.

THE LEGEND OF MADO

The origins of drag go back many decades, at least a century.

In Quebec, Mado Lamotte led the way. She became a standard bearer of the Quebec drag scene with her eponymous cabaret in the Gay Village in Montreal.

With 35 years of experience, the artist has witnessed the evolution of this milieu. Lamotte made her first television appearance in 1995 on Christiane Charette's show on Radio-Canada. This was followed by other TV collaborations, but without the momentum that drag in la Belle Province has today.

"Because they only showed Mado," said the character's interpreter, Luc Provost. "They didn't show the art of drag with Mado and her gang.Today, RuPaul's is a show with about 15 drag queens performing, so people see a lot of them.

"You see them in their element; you see them on stage. You know what they're doing," he added.

Nevertheless, performance venues remain limited for drag queens, according to Provost, unlike comedians for example. And breaking into an environment where the competition is becoming strong can be difficult. In addition to make-up techniques and costume-making, you need to have other talents such as singing and dancing.

"It's the ones with strong identities and personalities, and especially with characters, that will stand out," says Lamotte's impersonator.

While the current craze may be fading, the art of drag is here to stay, say those interviewed.

"It will always work because there is so much talent. I see it in people's faces when we do shows. They say, 'You're beautiful, you're funny, it makes us feel good.' We are aware that the drag queen phenomenon has a unifying side," says Provost.

DEMYSTIFYING THE ART

The popularity also brings its share of negative reactions.

Barbada has been the target in the last year. She was confronted with offensive comments in connection with storytelling hours in Montreal libraries and, more recently, for playing the Star Fairy in a Santa Claus parade.

According to her, these comments come from a minority of people who often lack knowledge of the profession. The drag queen believes that there is still a lot of educational work to be done, but she is comforted by the openness of young people.

"It tells me that in seven, eight or ten years, these young people, who will be adults, will spread the right message about what the art of drag is. It encourages me a lot when I come out of a conference and I see that they understand what it is. And often they understand much faster than adults do, or even sometimes they already know," Barbada said.

"We are disturbing because we are eccentric, we are provocative above all," said Lamotte.

With a view to demystifying the work of drag queens, Dorion and his agency are planning a first drag event in Quebec in May 2023. The event aims to reach the general public over two days.

"It's for the average person who wants to come and see what it's like without necessarily going out to a bar on a Friday or Saturday. So, they will be able to see all kinds of drag art forms: drag queens, drag kings," explained Dorion.

The event also includes mini-shows, costume parades and hair and make-up demonstrations.

"There is still a lot of hatred and misunderstanding towards drag. My goal with the event is not to remove all these comments. I think there are always people who like and dislike, and there always will be, as long as it's respectful," he said.