The art of the drag queen booming in Quebec
Barely a few months after its launch, Quebec's first agency specializing in artist management for drag queens says it already has a full book of contracts, and that's without the effort of a promotional campaign. It is yet another illustration of the craze for this flamboyant universe in Quebec, which despite everything still attracts scorn.
Michel Dorion is surprised by the interest in his new agency, Productions Midor, founded last April, and the dozen artists it represents.
Requests for shows or training have multiplied at a rapid pace," he says. "And the types of events and venues are of all kinds: weddings, conventions, birthdays, camping, schools and Christmas parades. I never expected this in the first few months. It's been crazy so far. At this point, I have contracts until September next year."
Dorion has been a drag queen for about 30 years.
Known for his impersonation of Céline Dion, Dorion has been thinking for a long time about a way to help drag performers manage their careers better and obtain decent working conditions.
The success of his agency shows once again that this art form, often associated with exaggeration and comedy, is now considered a profession in its own right, believes the businessman.
"For many artists, they can consider making it a more complete job. Before, there were me and a few who managed to make a living from it alone. Now, the demand for shows, events, and entertainment is exploding, so there are more and more contracts. Each artist can make more money and possibly make it a full-time job," he said.
Initially confined mainly to the bar scene and the LGBTQ+ community, the art of drag is now spreading beyond these boundaries, occupying more cultural and media space. The turning point in this growing visibility is the television competition RuPaul's Drag Race.
Launched in 2009, the American concept has had a following elsewhere in the world, notably in Canada.
The Canadian banner propelled Quebec's Rita Baga to the top in 2020 and crowned fellow Quebecer Gisèle Lullaby two years later. These shows, combined with social media, have helped to broaden the audience for the extravagant looks.
"I think people are quickly realizing the diversity of this art form, that these artists can be adapted to theatre, to television, to humour, to something more serious and for younger audiences. There is something for everyone," says Barbada de Barbades, alias Sébastien Potvin.
The activities of the character who will soon celebrate his 18th birthday bear witness to this plurality of styles and audiences.
Since 2016, Barbada has been presenting story hours for children in Quebec libraries, bookstores and daycare centres and hosting a children's programme on Tou.tv. In parallel, she also offers entertainment services for a variety of events.
THE LEGEND OF MADO
The origins of drag go back many decades, at least a century.
In Quebec, Mado Lamotte led the way. She became a standard bearer of the Quebec drag scene with her eponymous cabaret in the Gay Village in Montreal.
With 35 years of experience, the artist has witnessed the evolution of this milieu. Lamotte made her first television appearance in 1995 on Christiane Charette's show on Radio-Canada. This was followed by other TV collaborations, but without the momentum that drag in la Belle Province has today.
"Because they only showed Mado," said the character's interpreter, Luc Provost. "They didn't show the art of drag with Mado and her gang.Today, RuPaul's is a show with about 15 drag queens performing, so people see a lot of them.
"You see them in their element; you see them on stage. You know what they're doing," he added.
Nevertheless, performance venues remain limited for drag queens, according to Provost, unlike comedians for example. And breaking into an environment where the competition is becoming strong can be difficult. In addition to make-up techniques and costume-making, you need to have other talents such as singing and dancing.
"It's the ones with strong identities and personalities, and especially with characters, that will stand out," says Lamotte's impersonator.
While the current craze may be fading, the art of drag is here to stay, say those interviewed.
"It will always work because there is so much talent. I see it in people's faces when we do shows. They say, 'You're beautiful, you're funny, it makes us feel good.' We are aware that the drag queen phenomenon has a unifying side," says Provost.
DEMYSTIFYING THE ART
The popularity also brings its share of negative reactions.
Barbada has been the target in the last year. She was confronted with offensive comments in connection with storytelling hours in Montreal libraries and, more recently, for playing the Star Fairy in a Santa Claus parade.
According to her, these comments come from a minority of people who often lack knowledge of the profession. The drag queen believes that there is still a lot of educational work to be done, but she is comforted by the openness of young people.
"It tells me that in seven, eight or ten years, these young people, who will be adults, will spread the right message about what the art of drag is. It encourages me a lot when I come out of a conference and I see that they understand what it is. And often they understand much faster than adults do, or even sometimes they already know," Barbada said.
"We are disturbing because we are eccentric, we are provocative above all," said Lamotte.
With a view to demystifying the work of drag queens, Dorion and his agency are planning a first drag event in Quebec in May 2023. The event aims to reach the general public over two days.
"It's for the average person who wants to come and see what it's like without necessarily going out to a bar on a Friday or Saturday. So, they will be able to see all kinds of drag art forms: drag queens, drag kings," explained Dorion.
The event also includes mini-shows, costume parades and hair and make-up demonstrations.
"There is still a lot of hatred and misunderstanding towards drag. My goal with the event is not to remove all these comments. I think there are always people who like and dislike, and there always will be, as long as it's respectful," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 24, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
A major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details.
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Harry and Meghan dismiss Sun apology for offending column as 'PR stunt'
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday dismissed an apology by the tabloid Sun newspaper for publishing a column highly critical of Meghan as a 'PR stunt' and said the newspaper had not contacted her to say sorry.
19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America: police
A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping centre racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said.
Toronto
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
OPP urge drivers to stay off the roads as Environment Canada warns of frigid temperatures, blowing snow
Environment Canada is warning that frigid temperatures and blowing snow will persist across the GTA and Ontario through Saturday as a winter storm system continues to move across the region.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Eve power outages leave 36,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 36,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
-
Power outages jeopardize Maritimers’ holiday plans
The Nova Scotia Power crew spent the night working to restore electricity to a peak of 104,000 customers. While the utility company spent weeks trimming trees, many of the outages were caused by trees falling on the power lines.
London
-
'Stay home': Highway 402, section of Highway 401 remain closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
City of London continues cleanup following Friday snowstorm
The winds outside are howling and snow is blowing around, but the City of London is still hard at work clearing the roads early Saturday morning following the first major snowstorm of the season.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London-Middlesex
London, Ont. will see a white Christmas this year after the province was battered by the first major snowstorm of the season. However, the weather hazards will remain on Christmas Eve as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
NORAD in North Bay eagerly waits for Santa Claus' arrival to Canada
It's Christmas Eve which means Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his escort of Canada is eagerly waiting for his arrival.
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Calgary
-
Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks
Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
-
Special weather statement warning of freezing rain issued for Brooks, Vulcan area
A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada Saturday warning that a warm front might bring freezing rain to the region in the afternoon.
-
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Kitchener
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Vancouver
-
2 arrested for allegedly stealing 6 packages from 3 Burnaby homes in 42 minutes
Police in Burnaby say they plan to recommend "numerous charges" against a man and a woman they arrested earlier this week for alleged package thefts.
-
In-person Christmas feast returns for Vancouver's most needy after pandemic halt
The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
No tsunami expected after minor earthquake off Haida Gwaii
Earthquakes Canada reported the 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 1 a.m. PST at a depth of 10 km.
Edmonton
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
Ukrainians who fled war set to mark first Christmas in Canada, far from loved ones
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian newcomers marking their first Christmas in Canada while worrying about the loved ones they had to leave behind.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Track Santa across the world with Norad this Christmas Eve
On Dec. 24 each year, Norad conducts one of its most important missions: tracking Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded. All municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed Saturday.
-
'Stay home': Highway 402, section of Highway 401 remain closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent
Windsor, Ont. was battered by the first major snowstorm of the season on Friday, however, the weather hazards will remain on Christmas Eve as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory on Saturday.
Regina
-
Storm set to bring snow and wind to Sask. for Christmas
A coming storm system is set to provide Saskatchewan with a snowy Christmas, while also threatening to disrupt travel plans for those across the province.
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Track Santa across the world with Norad this Christmas Eve
On Dec. 24 each year, Norad conducts one of its most important missions: tracking Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.
Ottawa
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
WINTER STORM 2022
WINTER STORM 2022 | Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm
Ottawa and the surrounding region are digging out from a major winter storm that battered the region Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, ice pellets, snow and a flash freeze.
-
Winter Storm 2022 in pictures
A powerful winter storm swept across eastern Ontario in the days leading up to Christmas, burying the region in snow that was mixed at times with rain, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Here are a few scenes from around the region.
Saskatoon
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
-
Saskatoon family marks two-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
It’s been just over two years since Mackenzie Trottier went missing.