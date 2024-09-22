The 19-year-old man stabbed last night in Montreal has died

The 19-year-old man who was stabbed in Montreal on Saturday evening succumbed to his injuries early Sunday afternoon, confirms Montreal police (SPVM).

The stabbing occurred just before 7 p.m. on Arcand Street, near Robert-Jurie Street, in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

"According to initial information received, a conflict had degenerated between a group of individuals and another man. When police arrived on the scene, they located one victim, a 19-year-old man with sharp force injuries to his upper body," said SPVM spokeswoman Sabrina Gauthier.

On Sunday morning, the authorities declared that the victim's life was no longer in danger, but his condition worsened during the day.

Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested by the police. They will be interviewed by investigators.

A security perimeter has been set up to protect the crime scene.

"We are still trying to understand the causes and circumstances of this incident. The canine squad is on the scene analyzing the scene and looking for evidence," Gauthier said.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2024.