Terrasse weather on the way to Montreal for the weekend

Montreal recorded its first 20-degree temperature of the year on Thursday and there is more warm weather on the way. An area of high pressure is expected to bring more sunshine, with daytime highs in the low to mid-twenties for the weekend.

Upper air analysis for April 14, 2023.

Montreal's first 20-degree day on Thursday ended up being a record-breaker for April 13. The city hit a high of 27.9 C, breaking the old record of 26.7 C in 1945. The normal high for April 13 is 10 C.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Friday. The daytime high is expected to be 18 C, with northeasterly winds but the mercury will bounce back into the twenties for Saturday and Sunday.

Weather forecast for Montreal for April 14-16, 2023.

April showers will move in on Monday and temperatures will gradually drop. By Wednesday, the daytime high could be slightly below average as it stays in the single digits. More seasonable air is expected to return by the end of next week.

Seven-day forecast for Montreal starting April 14, 2023.