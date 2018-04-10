

CTV Montreal





BIXI bikes are back across the city for a tenth year – and this year they’re expanding.

Last season was the best yet for the public bicycle service, with ridership up 10 per cent – that's more than 258,000 people making 4.8 million trips around the city.

It launched its tenth season Tuesday with plans to expand to 6,250 bikes at 540 docking stations by branching out to more neighbourhoods.

It’s quite a turnaround for BIXI, a service that filed for bankruptcy protection four years ago, leading to the city taking over the reins.

While 2017 was a record-breaking year in terms of ridership, BIXI hasn't released its financial statement, saying that will be coming at the end of May.

They will be offering a new 10-trip package rate and reduced fees for seniors and full-time students with photo Opus cards.

Manulife will continue to underwrite six free BIXI Sundays throughout this summer.

Mayor Valerie Plante, an avid cyclist and BIXI user, says the BIXI has become part of Montreal's DNA and cycling culture.

In the last 15 years, the number of Montrealers cycling to work has grown to 70,000 and BIXI has contributed to that, she said at the BIXI launch Tuesday.

She also said she will be making an announcement over the next few days regarding an expansion of the city's bike lane network to get even more people on bikes.