LAVAL -- A Laval homeowner is throwing a tempo tantrum after catching a snowplow tearing down part of his car covering on Feb. 18.

Fabio Russo caught the incident on video. In the video the plow is seen driving on the sidewalk and getting caught on the tempo. The driver puts the vehicle into reverse, pulling off a portion of the covering.

“I saw him reverse into the tempo two or three times before he went away,” said Russo.

Russo said his car suffered cosmetic damage and hasn’t driven the same since the incident.

“Once I increase to about 70 kilometres per hour, the car starts to shake,” he said.

Russo said the situation has left him puzzled as the snowplow was designed for sidewalks, something his street doesn't have. He has asked the city to compensate him for damages and also to apologize.

“Basically they just told me to make a claim, no apology,” he said. “That was the most puzzling thing about it.”

The tempo owner said he hopes to avoid an insurance claim, citing fear of his premiums going up. The City of Laval said it would look into his case but wouldn’t give a timeline for any action.