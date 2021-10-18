MONTREAL -- Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was stabbed near a sports centre in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Van Horne and Victoria avenues around 3 p.m. for a call about an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, who was suffering from "serious" stab wounds to his upper body after an altercation with a group of young people near the Centre sportif Cote-des-Neiges.

The victim is being treated in hospital.

Two or three suspects fled on foot after the incident, according to police. They have not released any further details but said the investigation is ongoing.