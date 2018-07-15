

CTV Montreal





A 14-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries Monday morning after he was found unconscious floating in a Montreal-area public pool late Saturday night.

The pool was closed to the public at the time of the incident.

He was found in the pool at the Marcellin-Wilson complex on Dudemaine St. in Cartierville shortly after 11 p.m., police said.

It was a passerby who alerted police.

It's believed that the teen hopped the fence to gain access to the pool. It's unknown at this point whether he was alone or with friends.

Police said the incident is not a criminal matter and Urgence-Sante said they could only confirm the boy was taken to hospital in critical condition and could not comment on how long the boy was in the water or if he had any swimming skills.

Raynald Hawkins of the Quebec Lifesaving Society said the boy would have been supervised if he had been swimming during opening hours.

"Usually when we open a facility like this, we need many lifeguards on duty," he said. "That's why we explain to everyone to make sure they follow the safety rules with the lifeguard. When the pool is closed, it's not appropriate to try to climb and go swim inside this area."

So far in 2017, there have been 25 confirmed drownings in Quebec, down slightly from 27 at the same time the previous year.