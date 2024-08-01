MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Teen on the run and wanted for West Island homicide arrested

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 16-year-old shooting suspect who escaped custody and had been on the run in Ontario since July 21.

    According to the SPVM, Waterloo Regional Police arrested the suspect in Kitchener, Ont. on Tuesday night.

    The suspect is currently being held in custody awaiting trial in connection with the killing of a 42-year-old man in the West Island on Feb. 6.

    That evening, shortly before 6 p.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a shopping centre near the corner of des Sources and Brunswick boulevards. Two suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before officers arrived.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death marked the city's fifth homicide of the year.

    The youth was initially arrested on July 18 while already in jail in Kitchener. He made his escape from a youth correctional facility in Petersburg, Ont.

