Teen on the run and wanted for West Island homicide arrested
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 16-year-old shooting suspect who escaped custody and had been on the run in Ontario since July 21.
According to the SPVM, Waterloo Regional Police arrested the suspect in Kitchener, Ont. on Tuesday night.
The suspect is currently being held in custody awaiting trial in connection with the killing of a 42-year-old man in the West Island on Feb. 6.
That evening, shortly before 6 p.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a shopping centre near the corner of des Sources and Brunswick boulevards. Two suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before officers arrived.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death marked the city's fifth homicide of the year.
The youth was initially arrested on July 18 while already in jail in Kitchener. He made his escape from a youth correctional facility in Petersburg, Ont.
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
Suspicious fire in Dartmouth, N.S., under investigation: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
Emergency responders searching for a child in the Thames River
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
'It’s been a stinky summer' south London residents live with stench from nearby compost facility, again
According to Jay Stanford, the city’s director of waste management, London sends 20 to 25 trucks of green waste to the site every day. He says the city has also been hearing concerns from residents, and they’d like them resolved as much as anyone.
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Young teens reported missing to police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.
Masking rules return at Guelph General Hospital
Masks are making a return at Guelph General Hospital due to rising rates of COVID-19 in the community.
'You can’t have both': Economist believes Canada must choose between protecting the auto sector or the environment
Canadians have until midnight Thursday to submit their thoughts on whether or not Canada should impose import tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse to compete for gold
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has another chance to go for gold after qualifying in Thursday afternoon’s 200-metre Backstroke semi-final.
Windsor-born OHL player Sebastien Gervais brings Memorial Cup home
Windsor-born OHLer Sebastien Gervais brought the Memorial Cup to town Thursday after winning it with the Saginaw Spirit this past season.
$78M community centre in Bracebridge nears completion
The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will soon be completed after breaking ground in the spring of 2022. The Mayor of Bracebridge, Rick Maloney, said the centre has three large components.
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
B.C. anti-gang probe nets drug charges against 8 suspects in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force says five men and three women in Metro Vancouver are facing a raft of drug-trafficking charges after a months-long investigation focusing on the production of fentanyl and MDMA.
BCLC warns PlayNow users to change passwords after 'suspicious' activity
The B.C. Lottery Corporation is urging online gamblers to update their passwords after "suspicious" activity was detected on PlayNow — the province's only legal, regulated gambling website.
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
Cruise paused in Manitoba lake due to zebra mussels
Sunset cruises in Clear Lake have been forced to dock due to the continued presence of zebra mussels.
3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot at Fish Creek Park
Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.
Speed a possible factor in S.E. Calgary crash that left motorcyclist dead: police
Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in a Wednesday crash that left one man dead in southeast Calgary.
Old Royal Alberta Museum building in Glenora to be torn down: province
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Man at large captured in Edmonton 2 weeks later
An escaped inmate has been captured in Edmonton after spending two weeks at large.
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
Saskatoon's mayor says Saskatchewan is not ready for drug decriminalization
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
Third person faces murder charge in Pacific Heights killing
A third person faces a murder charge in the death of Lee Perkins, a 25-year-old Alberta man whose body was found in a home in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood in February.
'It's scary': Quiet Sask. village rocked after family dog shot and killed in apparent random attack
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.