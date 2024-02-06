Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal's West Island

Police are investigating after a man was gunned down Tuesday in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, in Montreal's West Island.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they received several 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m. and responded to the Galeries des Sources near the corner of des Sources and Brunswick boulevards.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source confirmed to CTV News that the victim is 42-year-old Stevens Cantave.

The man's body was on the ground in the parking lot outside several nearby businesses that include a Guzzo cinema, a gym and several restaurants.

According to Jeanne Drouin, a police spokesperson, investigators were told that the man was hit by gunfire as he was in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.