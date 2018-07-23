Teen hospitalized after assault in Laval
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 10:13AM EDT
A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital following on assault in a residential part of Laval on Sunday night.
Police said the boy’s life is not in danger.
The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Samson Blvd. near the intersection with Dalhousie.
It was the second assault in the Chomedey area in less than 24 hours.
On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed near a gas station on Cure-Labelle Blvd. An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack.