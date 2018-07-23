

The Canadian Press





A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital following on assault in a residential part of Laval on Sunday night.

Police said the boy’s life is not in danger.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Samson Blvd. near the intersection with Dalhousie.

It was the second assault in the Chomedey area in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed near a gas station on Cure-Labelle Blvd. An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack.