    • Man targeted by gunfire in Longueuil

    A man in his 20s was the target of gunfire in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A man in his 20s was the target of gunfire in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A man in his 20s was the target of gunfire in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, Sunday evening.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) received a 911 call at 7 p.m. about shots fired near Springfield and Oak streets in the Greenfield Park borough.

    "Shots were fired towards an individual," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police, noting that the victim is known to police.

    The man was not hurt, and there were no other reported injuries.

    No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway with help from the K9 unit.

