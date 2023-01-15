Teen falls into icy St. Lawrence River, calls 911, is saved

A 19-year-old woman who fell into the St. Lawrence River while in Montreal's Old Port was rescued Sunday morning by emergency services after calling 911 herself.

The woman was alone and trying to take a photograph when she fell into the icy water, said Emergency Health Services spokesman Steve Kouloumentas.

Firefighters, paramedics and Montreal police officers received the call from the victim at about 7:15 a.m.

She was rescued "more or less 25 minutes after the incident started," according to Kouloumentas.

The woman was then taken to hospital in a state of hypothermia.

She was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, so there is no fear for her life, said Kouloumentas.