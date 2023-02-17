Teen boy allegedly used bear spray to steal from online seller: Montreal police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with four Montreal robberies involving online classified ads.
According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teen allegedly arranged in-person meetings with online sellers and then used force to steal whatever item they were selling. In one instance, a victim was sprayed with bear repellent.
All four robberies reportedly occurred in the Villeray-Saint-Michel--Parc-Extension borough.
In a search, officers seized a cell phone that was reported stolen as well as the bear spray.
The suspect, who cannot be identified due to youth protection laws, will appear in youth court to face charges of robbery, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.
The SPVM is reminding online sellers to take precautions when meeting with potential buyers.
"Meeting in a secure exchange area to complete a transaction is an excellent way to reduce the likelihood of falling into the traps of fraudsters or muggers. Also, take precautions to identify the person you are dealing with and, if possible, ask someone you trust to be with you during the transaction," police said in a news release.
Police recommended buyers and sellers arrange their meeting places at secure exchange areas:
- Anjou - PDQ 46 - 6850, boulevard Joseph-Renaud
- Dollard-des-Ormeaux - PDQ 4 - 4139, boulevard des Sources
- Lachine - PDQ 8 - 170, 15e avenue
- Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve - PDQ 48 - 6905, rue Notre-Dame Est
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro - PDQ 3 - 14 680, boulevard de Pierrefonds
- Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles - PDQ 49 - 1498, boulevard Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie - PDQ 44 - 4807, rue Molson
- Saint-Léonard - PDQ 42 - 8181, boulevard Lacordaire
- Verdun - PDQ 16 - 750, rue Willibrord
- Ville-Marie - PDQ 20 - 1432, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest dans le centre-ville près de la rue Bishop
- Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension - PDQ 31 - 8225, avenue de l’Esplanade
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Ukrainian peewee team loses 2-1 in Quebec City
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Read the full transcript of Emergencies Act inquiry Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s statement
The public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s mammoth five-volume report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to invoke the act. CTVNews.ca has a full transcript of his statement.
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from rape trial
Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the 'Access Hollywood' tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
-
Ford's delayed reaction to Freedom Convoy made Ottawa feel abandoned, report finds
A lack of engagement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford left Ottawa feeling abandoned by its provincial government during the “Freedom Convoy” protests, a federal report found.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Atlantic
-
Flights delayed, sports games postponed as snowy, icy mix hits the Maritimes
A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple
A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal.
-
New Brunswick decides against proposed French education plan
The New Brunswick government has done an about-face when it comes to French language instruction in the province.
London
-
'It was truly a team effort': LHSC recounts race to save baby Waylon
After 20-month-old Waylon Saunders fell through the ice on a pool at his babysitter’s house last month and was submerged for five minutes, it was a race against the clock to the save the toddler’s life. Three weeks after his brush with death, the team at London Health Sciences Centre are recounting the herculean undertaking it took to save young Waylon.
-
'Project Oasis': Sarnia police announce $3.2 million drug bust on Friday
During a press conference held on Friday, police in Sarnia, Ont. announced details of 'Project Oasis,' a $3.2 million drug seizure that has resulted in multiple charges against two London, Ont. men. Some of the seized items include 15 kg of fentanyl, 3.4 kg of cocaine, weapons and cash.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
-
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
-
Close call after tractor-trailer goes through guardrail near North Bay
A commercial motor vehicle travelling eastbound on McConnell Street in Mattawa lost control Thursday and came to rest right next to a residence after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.
Calgary
-
Fatal house fire possibly linked to domestic dispute, Calgary police say
Calgary police say the death of a man at a northwest house fire on Friday could be connected to a domestic incident.
-
Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing
Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.
-
High River residents warned of simulated gunfire on final days of Fargo filming
Town of High River officials issued a warning Friday afternoon ahead of the final days of filming of the fifth season of the FX series Fargo.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain halts ION service
People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Road closed after crash outside Stratford
Stratford police say officers are on scene at a crash on Line 20 between Road 113 and Road 119, about 10 minutes southwest of Stratford.
Vancouver
-
Granville Island coffee shop alleges man keeps stealing customers' wallets, purses
In one incident caught on the cafe’s security camera, the man can be seen grabbing a customer’s handbag without anyone noticing.
-
Suspect in Chinatown stranger assault wanted B.C.-wide, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting a 93-year-old man in the city's Chinatown last year.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Surrey sends 3 people to hospital
Video from the scene of the crash shows significant damage to a four-door sedan, and debris scattered across 70th and 138th streets.
Edmonton
-
Woman with 'developmental delays' missing for 2 weeks: EPS
A 21-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks. Kiarah Ashley Knox was last seen near her home on Millbourne Road on Feb. 3.
-
'Nothing unusual': Loewen sees no conflict of interest in taking over wildlife rules
An Alberta cabinet minister says he's working with lawyers and the province's ethics commissioner over concerns possible changes to his department's responsibilities could put him in a conflict of interest.
-
Energy transition jobs plan aims to sustain and create jobs, not kill them: feds
The Liberal government's long-promised plan to transition Canada's labour force to respond to climate change says a clean energy economy will not prompt massive unemployment in the country's energy towns.
Windsor
-
Windsor Police Service issue statement as Emergencies Act final report released
The Public Order Emergency Commission will release their final report on the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act. The act was initially invoked on Feb.14, 2022 to remove the Freedom Convoy demonstration from Ottawa.
-
Union members at Windsor Salt mine begin job action on Friday
Approximately 250 workers from Windsor Salt’s Ojibway mine, the evaporation plant and office staff hit the picket lines at 12:01 Friday morning.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Regina
-
Letter with more than 100 signatures defends councillors who filed lawsuit against city manager
A group of more than 100 women and non-binary residents in Regina have written a letter addressed to Mayor Sandra Masters and city council defending both Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
-
Regina police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged incident that left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.
-
'It’s very powerful': The Witness Blanket shares stories of residential schools at RCMP Heritage Centre
A new exhibit at the RCMP Heritage Museum tells the story of residential schools in Canada through a collection of everyday objects found at former school sites.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'Series of policing failures' contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' spinning out of control, inquiry finds
The 'Freedom Convoy' protests would not have spun out of control if not for a series of failures by the Ottawa Police Service, the commission examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act has found.
-
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse may not have enough money left to pay staff
The fate of a financially troubled Saskatoon non-profit remains uncertain after a court hearing on Thursday.
-
Sask. vaccination rates lag as COVID-19 continues to claim lives
Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 deaths persist, according to the latest data released by the province.
-
Martensville teen's quick thinking and CPR training saves father's life
A Martensville father is alive today thanks to the work of paramedics, but also thanks to the quick thinking of his 16-year-old son.