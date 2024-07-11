F1 terrasse fiasco: Montreal fire inspectors reinstated

The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.

The SIM said that an investigation was launched following the Friday night intervention on Peel Street that resulted in multiple terrasse closures on June 7, one of the busiest nights of the year for downtown Montreal restaurants.

"Two people were administratively relieved, with pay, during the investigation," the SIM told CTV News.

On the night, fire inspectors visited a number of terrasses, including Ferreira Café on Peel Street, and closed some exterior dining areas for violating codes. Groupe Ferreira director of operations Sandra Ferreira posted a tear-filled video on her Instagram account about the ordeal that went viral.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante weighed in saying, "It will not happen again" after the weekend.

The SIM said additional information was obtained on June 10 with the aim of shedding light "on all the circumstances surrounding the intervention, including the sequence leading up to the decision."

The two employees have since been reinstated and have been disciplined, the SIM said.

However, the SIM said the disciplinary actions were "administrative sanctions," and will not be made public. The SIM will also give the employees support, the fire service said.

"The situation was taken very seriously, not only by SIM, but also by the Direction générale adjointe - sécurité urbaine et conformité of the Ville de Montréal," the SIM said. "We also want to go further in analyzing the way we do things. A process has already begun, and in the coming weeks we will be contacting all our partners (including retailers). It's important for us to involve them in the exercise."

The SIM said it wants to review and optimize how it does things, and will meet with retailers and restaurants at the end of the summer.

Subsequent meetings are also planned.

"For the moment, the exercise is still in its infancy, but the intention is to eventually present the results of this process when it is more advanced," the SIM said.