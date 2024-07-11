MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Tear gas used during altercations between Montreal police and pro-Palestinian protesters

    Several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in Montreal on July 11, 2024 with altercations taking place between police and marchers. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in Montreal on July 11, 2024 with altercations taking place between police and marchers. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    Several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in downtown Montreal and clashed with police on Thursday night, the day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.

    The protesters gathered at Square Victoria around 8:30 p.m. and began heading west on Ste. Catherine Street, confronting Montreal police (SPVM) along the way.

    Video posted to social media shows police using tear gas, while confronting protesters which led to some physical altercations.

    A police spokesperson was not able to confirm whether there were any arrests made or injuries.

    With reporting from CTV News journalist Cosmo Santamaria.

