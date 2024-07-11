MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal

    Road closure in Montreal. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Road closure in Montreal. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Those looking to drive in and around Montreal this weekend should not that there are a number of major construction works planned which will result in road closures.

    Stoppages are expected in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel, on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10), Highway 30 and elsewhere.

    It is advised to plan trips before leaving.

    Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

    • From Saturday at midnight to Sunday at 9 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) will be closed between Exit 2 (Port of Montréal, Pierre-Dupuy Avenue) and the Samuel-De Champlain bridge.
    • For around two months, starting on Sunday at 9 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) eastbound ramp for the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will close at exit 5.

    Louise-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)

    Southbound

    • From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. and from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., Highway 25 southbound will be closed between Montreal and Longueuil between exit 5 (R-138, Sherbrooke Street, Hochelaga Street) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

    As a result, the following are default closures:

    • The Tellier and Futailles entrances.

    Northbound

    • During the same period, Highway 25 northbound will be closed between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame Street East entrance.

    The following are default closures 30 minutes before each complete closure:

    • The Route 132 east and west (exits 89-N) ramps to Highway 25 North.
    • The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

    Souligny Avenue

    • From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., Souligny Avenue eastbound will be closed between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand.

    Highway 440

    • From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and form Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., Highway 440 West will be closed in Laval between exit 22 (A-15) and the Highway 15 entrance.

    Highway 30/ Route 116 Interchange

    • From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the Highway 30 East service road ramp to Route 116 East will be closed.
    • From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Route 116 East will be closed between exit 9-O (Highway 30 west) and Seigneurial Boulevard.
    • On Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., one lane will be open on Route 116 East and Highway 30.

    As a result, the following will be default closures 30 minutes before the main closure:

    • The Highway 30 West service road ramp to Route 116 East.
    • The Route 116 East ramp to Highway 30 East.

    L'Acier Highway (A-30)

    • From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.; and from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Highway 30 will be down to one lane in each direction in Beauharnois and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield between km 15 and 22, including the Madeleine-Parent bridge.
    • On Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. two of three lanes on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge (A-30) westbound will be closed.
    • From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., Highway 30 will be down to one lane in Saint-Constant between kilometres 48 and 51.

    The following are default closures in the westbound direction:

    • The l'Énergie Boulevard / Saint-Louis Road (R-236) entrance.
    • Exit 17 (chemin du Canal).
    • The Canal Road entrance.

    Montreal Road Closures

    Rose-de-Lima Street

    • In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection will close as of June 25.

    De Lorimier Avenue

    • In the Ville-Marie borough, the two lanes of De Lorimier Avenue northbound are closed between Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Maisonneuve Boulevard from July 8 to 26. The southbound lanes will remain open.

    Marcel-Laurin Boulevard

    • In the Saint-Laurent borough, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Marcel-Laurin Boulevard will be completely closed in both directions between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street.

    Bridge Street

    • In the Sud-Ouest borough, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bridge Street will be closed between Mill and Wellington streets.

    REM light rail line

    • On Saturday and Sunday, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide the service during this period.

    Cote-de-Liesse

    • In the Town of Mont-Royal (TMR), from July 14 to Aug. 6, one lane will be open on Côte-de-Liesse Road (east and west), above Dunkirk Road, in connection with the construction of the future Côte-de-Liesse station.

    Airport drop off

    • There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

    Philippe-Chartrand Street (Terrebonne)

    • In Terrebonne, from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., Philippe-Chartrand Street will be closed between Gascon Road (R-337) and Ouellette Street.

    Taschereau Boulevard/ R-134 (Longueuil)

    • In Longueuil, the Saint-Charles West Street entrance to Taschereau Boulevard (R-134) East will be closed until Saturday morning.

    Sir Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard/ Route-116 (Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville)

    • In Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 7 p.m., one of four lanes will be closed in each direction on Route 116, at the intersection with Boucherville Boulevard.

    For up-to-date closures and construction information, visit Quebec511.info. All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News