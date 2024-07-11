Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal
Those looking to drive in and around Montreal this weekend should not that there are a number of major construction works planned which will result in road closures.
Stoppages are expected in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel, on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10), Highway 30 and elsewhere.
It is advised to plan trips before leaving.
Bonaventure Highway (A-10)
- From Saturday at midnight to Sunday at 9 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) will be closed between Exit 2 (Port of Montréal, Pierre-Dupuy Avenue) and the Samuel-De Champlain bridge.
- For around two months, starting on Sunday at 9 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) eastbound ramp for the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will close at exit 5.
Louise-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)
Southbound
- From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. and from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., Highway 25 southbound will be closed between Montreal and Longueuil between exit 5 (R-138, Sherbrooke Street, Hochelaga Street) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Tellier and Futailles entrances.
Northbound
- During the same period, Highway 25 northbound will be closed between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame Street East entrance.
The following are default closures 30 minutes before each complete closure:
- The Route 132 east and west (exits 89-N) ramps to Highway 25 North.
- The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.
Souligny Avenue
- From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., Souligny Avenue eastbound will be closed between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand.
Highway 440
- From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and form Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., Highway 440 West will be closed in Laval between exit 22 (A-15) and the Highway 15 entrance.
Highway 30/ Route 116 Interchange
- From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the Highway 30 East service road ramp to Route 116 East will be closed.
- From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Route 116 East will be closed between exit 9-O (Highway 30 west) and Seigneurial Boulevard.
- On Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., one lane will be open on Route 116 East and Highway 30.
As a result, the following will be default closures 30 minutes before the main closure:
- The Highway 30 West service road ramp to Route 116 East.
- The Route 116 East ramp to Highway 30 East.
L'Acier Highway (A-30)
- From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.; and from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Highway 30 will be down to one lane in each direction in Beauharnois and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield between km 15 and 22, including the Madeleine-Parent bridge.
- On Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. two of three lanes on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge (A-30) westbound will be closed.
- From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., Highway 30 will be down to one lane in Saint-Constant between kilometres 48 and 51.
The following are default closures in the westbound direction:
- The l'Énergie Boulevard / Saint-Louis Road (R-236) entrance.
- Exit 17 (chemin du Canal).
- The Canal Road entrance.
Montreal Road Closures
Rose-de-Lima Street
- In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection will close as of June 25.
De Lorimier Avenue
- In the Ville-Marie borough, the two lanes of De Lorimier Avenue northbound are closed between Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Maisonneuve Boulevard from July 8 to 26. The southbound lanes will remain open.
Marcel-Laurin Boulevard
- In the Saint-Laurent borough, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Marcel-Laurin Boulevard will be completely closed in both directions between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street.
Bridge Street
- In the Sud-Ouest borough, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bridge Street will be closed between Mill and Wellington streets.
REM light rail line
- On Saturday and Sunday, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide the service during this period.
Cote-de-Liesse
- In the Town of Mont-Royal (TMR), from July 14 to Aug. 6, one lane will be open on Côte-de-Liesse Road (east and west), above Dunkirk Road, in connection with the construction of the future Côte-de-Liesse station.
Airport drop off
- There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.
Philippe-Chartrand Street (Terrebonne)
- In Terrebonne, from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., Philippe-Chartrand Street will be closed between Gascon Road (R-337) and Ouellette Street.
Taschereau Boulevard/ R-134 (Longueuil)
- In Longueuil, the Saint-Charles West Street entrance to Taschereau Boulevard (R-134) East will be closed until Saturday morning.
Sir Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard/ Route-116 (Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville)
- In Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 7 p.m., one of four lanes will be closed in each direction on Route 116, at the intersection with Boucherville Boulevard.
For up-to-date closures and construction information, visit Quebec511.info. All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.
