MONTREAL -- Several hundred public sector union members were demonstrating in Quebec City and Montreal on Wednesday to demand better offers from the Quebec government.



"Today teachers across the province of Quebec are sounding the alarm," said teacher Kathleen Usher, a representative for the Montreal Teachers' Association. "We have been without a contract since 2019. Our government is not listening to desperate cries for help. We need more resources, we need a better working condition. Right now, the government is trying to increase our workload, without any further remuneration. We are already the lowest paid teachers in the country. Our special needs students need more support. We are breaking, our public schools are at the breaking point. Something has to change now."

The protests come as Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel is expected to present the Legault government's new offers to some 550,000 public sector employees in the health, education and public service sectors.

The Legault government's last offers date back to May 2020, and the proposal for a 5 per cent salary increase over three years was very poorly received by the unions. Government union members have been without a contract for a year.

The leaders of the major unions are already aware of the proposal being tabled Wednesday by LeBel. She met with them on Tuesday evening, but nothing came of those discussions, as union leaders agreed to keep everything confidential until LeBel's news conference.

Several strike votes have been made and on Tuesday, some 10,000 CSQ teachers and support staff working in CEGEPs held a one-day walkout.

In Quebec City, protesters gathered in front of the National Assembly, while those in Montreal targeted Premier François Legault's office. Their theme was 'Sound the alarm for the public sector.'

On Tuesday night, the Administrative Labour Tribunal rejected an attempt by health network managers to prevent health union members from sounding alarms.



The tribunal ruled that union members could exercise "their right to freedom of expression" as long as they were not "activated in places where care or services are provided to users, nor in examination rooms, nor in users' rooms."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021. With files from CTV News Montreal