MONTREAL -- With high-school students returning to in-person classes next week, the unions representing teachers and other school staff are urging the province to reconsider, citing fears of increased outbreaks.

On Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault announced that secondary students, who had previously been learning through a hybrid model of online and in-person classes, will return physically to school full time, even in red zones.

“For me, that is wonderful news,” said the premier, “because that's where our children should be, in school every day."

But not everyone agrees.

“Teachers feel once again abandoned by their government,” said Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT), a major education union.

“I think we're going to see an increase of cases. I think we're going to see an increase of classes and schools closing. This is not only going to infect students and their teachers, it's going to infect entire families."

Another union president echoed Yetman.

“We agree with returning students to class, but not at the cost of putting the health of staff, students and the community at greater risk,” said Federation of Private Education Personnel (FPEP-CSQ) president Stéphane Lapointe in a Tuesday release.

While cases have generally hovered between 700 and 800 new infections per day, Lapointe says that a return to class could be soon followed by a third wave.

"The premier is pleased that Quebec has so far managed to resist a third wave," he said. "But, with today's announcement, we have the impression that he is putting the elements in place to provoke it."

As of the most recent report on March 22, the province reported that there were 2,116 active coronavirus cases among students and staff across the province.

Overall, 19.3 per cent of active outbreaks are taking place in educational facilities -- the second-largest share of total outbreaks in the province, behind workplaces.

The main reasons for taking the risk of reopening now are mental-health concerns among teens and the fact that they can't get as good an education at home, said Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda on Tuesday.

"There are students who are going to miss their year if they're not at school," he said.

Cases of the coronavirus variants have caused closures in several Montreal schools in recent weeks, prompting the city to launch a pilot program to vaccinate parents and staff in some affected schools.

READ MORE: In the race to stamp out COVID variant, can Montreal's pilot project succeed? Experts weigh in

Cases of the U.K. and South African variants have climbed steadily in the province after first being discovered in late December.

Now, variants represent 30 per cent of new cases, according to Legault.

"Next month, most of the new cases will be variants," he said on Tuesday.

--With files from CTV News Reporter Selena Ross