SUV set on fire in Montreal's east end

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a parked vehicle was set on fire in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

    The force received a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Friday about the fire on Saint-Michel Boulevard near Deville Street.

    "When the police arrived on the scene, the Montreal fire department was already bringing the fire under control," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Damage to the vehicle is important."

    The incinerated SUV has been towed for inspection, and officers are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the blaze.

    The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

