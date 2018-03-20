

The Canadian Press





A parked vehicle was destroyed in a fire that police are calling suspicious in St. Laurent early Tuesday morning.

The van was parked on Modugno near the intersection of Varin. At 12:45 a.m., several 911 calls were placed reporting the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but the van was a total loss.

The investigation was transferred to the SPVM’s arson squad.

Several vehicles have been destroyed in similar fires in Montreal in recent weeks, many in the northern section of the city.