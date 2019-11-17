MONTREAL -- A fire broke out at a pizzeria on the Plateau just before 5 a.m. Sunday that has been deemed suspicious and the SPVM arson squad is investigating.

Feu de bâtiment – Avenue Papineau et Avenue Laurier – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/3m3n3iDHbK — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) November 17, 2019

Montreal police responded to the call and found the restaurant on fire on Papineau Ave. near Laurier Ave., and paged the fire department.

Officers evacuated residents in apartments adjacent to the restaurant.

No one was injured, and all evacuees were allowed back in their apartments after the blaze was put out.

Firefighters found an accelerant at the scene, and the file was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad.

An investigation continues.