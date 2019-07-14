

CTV Montreal Staff





The Sureté du Quebec spent Saturday investigating a suspicious death in the rural town of Barraute.

That's in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region about 400 kilometres north of Ottawa.

Police officers arrived at a home on Lac-Fiedmont Rd. around 4:00 a.m. Saturday and found a badly-injured man.

He was taken to hospital but he did not survive his wounds.

There are reports the man has been identified as 62-year-old Michel Mingo. A cause of death has not been disclosed.