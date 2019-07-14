Featured Video
Suspicious death in Abitibi-Temiscamingue
(File photo)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 8:47AM EDT
The Sureté du Quebec spent Saturday investigating a suspicious death in the rural town of Barraute.
That's in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region about 400 kilometres north of Ottawa.
Police officers arrived at a home on Lac-Fiedmont Rd. around 4:00 a.m. Saturday and found a badly-injured man.
He was taken to hospital but he did not survive his wounds.
There are reports the man has been identified as 62-year-old Michel Mingo. A cause of death has not been disclosed.
Latest Montreal News
- How a McGill student mastered 19 languages
- Mercier bridge reopens as construction ends one week ahead of schedule
- No injuries or damage as earthquake hits Laurentians
- Second day of searching for possible drowning victim in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
- Man dies after falling from boat near Anticosti Island