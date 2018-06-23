

CTV Montreal





Laval police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a 71-year-old woman on Saturday.

A 911 call was placed at 2:50 p.m. after the victim’s body was found on Pacific Ave. in the Laval-Des-Rapides neighbourhood.

Police said they have a suspect’s name and photo, which should be made public later on Saturday night.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, but police wouldn’t say what the nature of their relationship was.