Suspect sought in murder of 71-year-old woman in Laval
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:31PM EDT
Laval police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a 71-year-old woman on Saturday.
A 911 call was placed at 2:50 p.m. after the victim’s body was found on Pacific Ave. in the Laval-Des-Rapides neighbourhood.
Police said they have a suspect’s name and photo, which should be made public later on Saturday night.
The suspect and victim were known to each other, but police wouldn’t say what the nature of their relationship was.
