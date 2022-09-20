Suspect in hit-and-run road rage incident charged in Laval

The woman suspected of killing a man in a possible road-rage incident has been arrested, according to Laval police (SPL).

Alexandra Gagne-Faucher, 29, was arrested in Montreal Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. after her car was spotted in the city.

Her arrest comes five days after 53-year-old Stephane Taillon was severely injured in a hit-and-run. He died the next day in hospital.

She was charged in the Laval courthouse with manslaughter and dangerous driving.

The Montreal police (SPVM) tactical intervention group took part in the operation, according to SPL spokesperson Geneviève Major.

POSSIBLE ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

The hit-and-run occurred Thursday morning at 7:50 a.m. on the service road of Highway 15 North, near du Souvenir Boulevard.

Taillon was in one of the two vehicles involved. He reportedly got out of his vehicle after colliding with the other car, believed to be a gray Hyundai Accent.

According to Taillon's son, Alexandre, the other driver stepped on the gas and hit his father, causing a head wound, then reportedly fled the scene.

Police say they're not ruling out road rage in their investigation.