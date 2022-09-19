Laval police looking for woman driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run road rage collision
Laval police (SPL) released more information about a suspect in a possible road rage hit-and-run that led to the death of a 53-year-old man last week.
Police are looking for a woman between the ages of 30 and 40 who wears glasses, has a neck tattoo and has long hair.
They say they believe the suspect was driving a 2007 to 2010 grey Hyundai Accent when Stephane Taillon got out of his vehicle due to a collision with another car just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 15.
Taillon's son, Alexandre, said the driver of the other car stepped on the gas and hit his father, causing a head wound.
He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries on Sept. 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and mention file number LVL 220915 016 or call the police info-line at 450-662-INFO (4636).
