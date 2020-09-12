MONTREAL -- Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with three armed bank robberies and a jewelry theft over the week in Montreal.

Eric Lefebvre, 51, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Friday and was charged with robbery, concealment and being unlawfully at large.

Le #SPVM a procédé à l’arrestation d’Éric Lefebvre, soupçonné d’être l’auteur de 4 vols qualifiés (banques et bijouterie). Nous soulignons l’excellent travail de collaboration des policiers qui a permis de résoudre rapidement ces crimes.

En savoir + ➡ https://t.co/2MBsaTErX0 pic.twitter.com/4uiGMJ3GfU — Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 12, 2020

Officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) arrested Lefebvre on Thursday. They say he was travelling in a government vehicle stolen at the beginning of the month in Port-Cartier.

The SPVM says the suspect likely acted alone in the case of the bank robberies – two of which were on Tuesday and another, on Wednesday – but that he had an accomplice for the jewelry theft.

Officers from Station 22 in the Centre-Sud area located the stolen vehicle overnight from Wednesday to Thursday and later, officers from Station 21 later located the suspect near their downtown location.