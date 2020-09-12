Advertisement
Suspect charged in connection to three bank robberies and a jewelry theft in Montreal: police
A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with three armed bank robberies and a jewelry theft over the week in Montreal.
Eric Lefebvre, 51, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Friday and was charged with robbery, concealment and being unlawfully at large.
Officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) arrested Lefebvre on Thursday. They say he was travelling in a government vehicle stolen at the beginning of the month in Port-Cartier.
The SPVM says the suspect likely acted alone in the case of the bank robberies – two of which were on Tuesday and another, on Wednesday – but that he had an accomplice for the jewelry theft.
Officers from Station 22 in the Centre-Sud area located the stolen vehicle overnight from Wednesday to Thursday and later, officers from Station 21 later located the suspect near their downtown location.