MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking a bank robber who made away with money from a Cote-des-Neiges bank on Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., a 911 call came in about the incident. By the time police arrived, the man had gotten away, said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Witnesses told police that a man entered a bank on Decarie Blvd. near Royalmount Ave., just south of De la Savane metro, with "what appeared to be a gun."

He stole money and left the scene in a vehicle, heading in an unknown direction.

Police policy is not to disclose how much money is stolen in robberies, said Chevrefils, so as not to encourage other would-be robbers.

There were no injuries, and there are still no arrests, said Chevrefils, though police are on scene and gathering evidence.

They don't yet have a description of the man or vehicle to share with the public.

Police didn't identify the bank. There are three different banks near that intersection, including a TD Canada Trust and a CIBC.