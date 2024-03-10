Survivors of Hamas attacks speak at Montreal march calling for return of hostages
A reported 134 people are still being held hostage by Hamas. Every Sunday, a group marches in Hampstead on the island of Montreal, calling for their return.
This Sunday, the locals brought in some special guests to take their efforts a step further: survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.
Batia Holin, Rotem Holin, Asaf Artel and Lior Shitrit were greeted with a standing ovation.
They've been in Montreal for a few days, sharing their stories at synagogues and, in this case, at the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA.
Batia and Rotem Holin and Artel said they hid in safe rooms in their Kibbutz for hours, while Shitrit recounted his experience at the Nova music festival.
He said he hid inside a small room with 20 other people while they listened to the attackers outside.
"We heard a rifle touch the door and then he shot one bullet," he described.
Each story gripped the crowd of around 150 people, moving many to tears.
"When you hear them, there is no hard feelings. They just want some peace. They just want to be back at home. They don't want a war," said Montrealer Ruben Hassan, who was among the crowd.
Organizers hope the stories will inspire demonstrators to carry on the weekly march.
"These resilience of these survivors in overcoming the obstacles and the hateful acts perpetrated against them by the terrorists is going to be enough to lift everyone up," march participant Edwin Orion Brownell told CTV News.
Participants say gatherings like this one are almost a form of community therapy.
"It's a way to remind our Jewish community that people stand with them and stand with them proudly," Brownell continued.
The group says it will continue to march until all the hostages are freed from captivity.
"It's the least I can do to show my support," said Hassan. "Come every Sunday until everyone is home."
Oscars get underway with a win for Da'Vine Joy Randolph, protests for Gaza rage outside ceremony
An election-year Academy Awards got underway Sunday with protests for Gaza raging outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, a few cutting remarks from host Jimmy Kimmel and an Oscar for Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in 'The Holdovers.'
America Ferrera stuns in sparkly Barbie pink, Rita Moreno waves in statement black on Oscars carpet
America Ferrera bid a fond awards season farewell to 'Barbie' on Sunday in a stunning, sparkly Versace gown in the film's signature pink, while Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown from Badgley Mischka.
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Some employees are struggling with the return to office. Now, the workplace etiquette industry is booming
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
First photo of Princess of Wales since surgery is retracted because image appears manipulated
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. But the photo was later removed by The Associated Press and other news agencies because it appeared to be manipulated, fuelling more conjecture.
Pope Francis' 'white flag' comment is met by criticism from Ukraine and its allies
Ukrainian and allied officials Sunday criticized Pope Francis for saying that Kyiv should have the 'courage' to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, a statement many interpreted as a call for Ukraine to surrender.
