A survey conducted for the Association for Canadian Studies and the Quebec Community Groups Network shows that anglophones and francophones have different views when it comes to questions like whether the French language is protected effectively.

The study's findings, reported by the Montreal Gazette, show that 88 per cent of anglophones feel that the French language is protected effectively, compared to 40 per cent of francophones.

It's far from the only divergance in opinion.

The poll, conducted by Leger Marketing, also showed that 55 per cent of francophones feel that anglophones act like a majority in the province. Only 14 per cent of anglophones have the same view.

80 per cent of anglophones think that their group can speak French satisfactorily, while 48 per cent of francophones feel they speak English satisfactorily.

The two groups do agree that anglophones have made important contributions to Quebec's society.

1,226 people were interviewed for the survey; including 871 francophones, 275 anglophones, and 106 allophones.