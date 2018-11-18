

The family of Julie Surprenant has received new tips about what may have happened to the 16-year-old when she went missing from their Terrebonne home in 1999, and is planning a film about their search for answers.

Michel Surprenant feels that the police weren't thorough in their initial investigation.

“It looked like they cut the corners on many things,” he said.

He says that technology can be used to analyze the new tips he’s received, but police have been apprehensive.

“I asked question after question after question, year and year, but they never gave me any answer,” he said.

The SQ told CTV that it would be willing to look at any new information and, if needed, conduct more tests and searching.

Trouver Julie is set to come out next year, and attempts to piece together the evidence that has stymied police for nearly two decades.

Filmmaker Stephane Parent believes Julie was abducted and used as a sex slave before being killed.

“I found the video record, audio record, and police report about the murder,” Parent said.

The film’s researchers say that they have new information about where her remains may lie.

They also claim that they saw a report stating that blood was found in the apartment of Richard Bouillon, the man a coroner said likely killed Julie.

The Surprenant family wants the blood tested, warning that there may be other victims.

Bouillon was a sex offender with a lengthy criminal history that included rape and drug trafficking.

He lived above the Suprenant home and died of cancer in 2006.

On his deathbed, he confessed to nurses about raping and killing Julie.

For the Suprenant family, the mission is far from over.

They also want a publicly-accessible sex offenders registry, something the CAQ campaigned for.

“She waits to be rescued,” Michel Surprenant said. “She needs to be found.”