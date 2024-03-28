Sunny skies expected for Easter long weekend in Montreal, while eastern Quebec facing heavy snow and rain

The Easter long weekend in Montreal will feature plenty of sunshine.

After a mainly cloudy day on Thursday, skies will clear for Good Friday, and the city will see a mix of sun and cloud through Monday.

Daytime highs will be near seasonal or even slightly above the average of 6 degrees Celsius.

Montreal forecast for Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, eastern regions of the province are bracing for heavy rainfall beginning Thursday night.

Forecast on March 28, 2024.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of the Gaspe Peninsula and the lower North Shore, where 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected through Saturday morning.

Quebec weather watches and warnings for March 28, 2024.

Special weather statements are also in effect for up to 40 mm of rain.

Rain is expected to change to snow on Friday night with accumulations possible over higher terrain.

Futurecast for Friday March 29, 2024 in Montreal.

Although the Easter long weekend in Montreal is looking sunny and dry, a wetter weather pattern will take hold through the middle of next week, and cooler air is expected to move in. Montreal could see a rain, snow mix by Wednesday.

Seven-day forecast for Montreal on March 28, 2024.