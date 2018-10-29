Featured Video
Stroke awareness month: Know the signs
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 5:13PM EDT
Someone has a stroke every nine minutes in Canada -- and only 25 per cent of people know the signs.
The Heart and Stroke Foundation is hoping to change that by launching its fourth annual awareness campaign.
The foundation says 80 per cent of premature strokes are preventable by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Still, a stroke is the third-leading cause of death in Canada, and it's important to know the signs.
Francine Forget Marin of the Heart and Stroke Foundation said it's as simple act acting FAST.
“The face, is it drooping? For arms, can you raise both? For speech, is it slurred, jumbled? Time to act fast. Call 911 right away,” said Francine Forget Marin of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Marin said knowing the signs could be the difference between life and death.
