Street closures for weekend of June 1
Turcot Interchange closures for the weekend of June 1, 2018
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 10:45AM EDT
In addition to the construction taking place in and around Montreal on the first weekend in June, dozens of streets will be off limits to drivers for the Tour de l'Ile on Sunday and on Friday night for Tour La Nuit.
Turcot Interchange
The now-standard closures will take place in the Turcot Interchange from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
- Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West
- Highway 15 South to Route 136 East
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North
- Highway 20 East to Route 136 East
- Route 136 West will be closed between Exit 5 and the Pullman St. entrance to Highway 20 West
Notre Dame St. underneath the elevated sections of the interchange will be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote Saint Paul Rd.
Champlain Bridge
The eastbound lanes of Highway 10 will be closed immediately after the Champlain Bridge.
Drivers heading to the South Shore will be forced to use Exit 53 in order to take Highway 15/Route 132 from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Those coming from Highway 15/Route 132 will not be able to enter Highway 10.
Lafontaine Tunnel
The Montreal-bound lanes of Highway 25 will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday June 1 until 5 a.m. Monday June 4.
Drivers will be forced off the highway at Exit 90 and so will not be able to use the tunnel.
Those heading to Ile Charron will be able to access it via Marie Victorin Blvd.
Bicycle weekend
Many roads will be closed on Friday evening for Tour La Nuit, and on Sunday for the Tour de l'Ile.
Tens of thousands of cyclists will be riding on 25 and 50 km loops that start at Jeanne Mance park -- and officials say those taking the Jacques Cartier Bridge may face delays.
Click here for the map of Tour de l'Ile closures on Sunday.
