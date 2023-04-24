STM shuts down large portion of green line indefinitely after finding cracks in tunnel

The STM has shut down a large portion of the green line of Montreal's metro system indefinitely after finding cracks in the tunnel.

A tweet from the STM around 5 p.m. said it shut down the line between Lionel Groulx and Frontenac for an "indefinite period" but did not explain why. A previous post said service would resume at 2 a.m.

Shortly after, it announced that a water leak made it possible to detect cracks in the tunnel between the Berri-UQAM and Saint-Laurent stations following an assessment by its engineering team.

Service interruption GREEN line between L-Groulx and Frontenac. Incident. Indefinite period. #stminfo E — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) April 24, 2023

The company says the stations are closed until further notice so that its team can assess the situation.

It also asked the City of Montreal to divert heavy traffic between Berri and Saint-Laurent streets.

The STM said bus service shuttles are operating between Berri-UQAM and Frontenac metro stations during the disruption.