According to the STM, metros are running again on three lines that closed temporarily Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Amelie Regis said the 30-minute service suspension was due to an "emergency response" at Champ-de-Mars station on the Orange line.

Service on the green line went down down between Lionel-Groulx and Frontenac, on the orange line, between Lionel Groulx and Beaubien, and the yellow line between Longueuil-Universite-de-Sherbrooke and Berri-UQAM stations.

I guess you won't really know if you're claustrophobic unless you take the Montréal metro today #stminfo #STM pic.twitter.com/yHsU1IJxPi — Sinclair (@SinclairLore) January 9, 2019

Only trains on the blue line continued to circulate at a regular frequency.

According to the SPVM, a conflict between two men at Champ-de-Mars degenerated around 8:10 a.m., resulting in the eventual use of pepper spray.

The victim, a man in his 50's, was not transported to hospital. The suspect, in his 40's, fled after the incident.

No arrests were made, but the SPVM is investigating.

Amélie Régis, spokesperson for the STM, explained that since the Champ-de-Mars station is very close to Berri-UQAM, the service had to be interrupted on all three lines.

Fifteen people were affected by the mist. Four were taken into the care of Urgences Sante, and one transported to hospital for observation.

Maintenance workers are also working to ventilate the stations in question.

Mayor Valerie Plante will be holding a press conference to address the incident at 11 a.m.

