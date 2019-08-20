Featured Video
Steven Butler to fight Valenzuela at Montreal Casino
Steven Butler, right, lands a punch against Brandon Cook during their IBF/WBA light middleweight North American championship boxing match in Montreal on Saturday, January 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:47PM EDT
Steven Butler will return to the ring in Quebec as he faces Mexican Paul Valenzuela Jr. on Sept. 26 at the Montreal Casino Cabaret.
In his last fight in May, Butler (27-1-1, 23 KOs) struggled to win the WBC International Middleweight Belt after winning by a split decision against Ukrainian Vitalii Kopylenko in Las Vegas.
Valenzuela Jr. (24-8, 16 KOs), who faced world champion Jaime Munguia in 2017, is a good challenge for Butler, who aspires to other championship contests.
"Valenzuela Jr. has faced four boxers who may have participated in World Championship fights and two have managed to win a major title," said EOTTM General Manager and Recruiter Antonin Decarie.
In the semifinals of this program, Batyr Jukembayev (16-0, 13 KOs) will be opposed to former world lightweight champion Miguel Vasquez (41-8, 15 KOs).
Among the other anticipated fights, Kim Clavel has an appointment with the Romanian Xenia Jorneac; Nurzat Sabirov will cross swords with Bruno Sandoval. Raphael Courchesne, Avery Martin Duval and Aman Kazankapov will also be on view.
Latest Montreal News
- Pre-Kindergarten in Quebec: Minister not sure if new students were in daycare
- Ensaf Haidar will not run in federal politics
- Investment funds, newspapers ready to help publishing group with financial problems
- Teresa Dellar, founder of West Island Palliative Care Residence, dies at age 58
- Steven Butler to fight Valenzuela at Montreal Casino