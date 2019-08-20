

The Canadian Press





Steven Butler will return to the ring in Quebec as he faces Mexican Paul Valenzuela Jr. on Sept. 26 at the Montreal Casino Cabaret.

In his last fight in May, Butler (27-1-1, 23 KOs) struggled to win the WBC International Middleweight Belt after winning by a split decision against Ukrainian Vitalii Kopylenko in Las Vegas.

Valenzuela Jr. (24-8, 16 KOs), who faced world champion Jaime Munguia in 2017, is a good challenge for Butler, who aspires to other championship contests.

"Valenzuela Jr. has faced four boxers who may have participated in World Championship fights and two have managed to win a major title," said EOTTM General Manager and Recruiter Antonin Decarie.

In the semifinals of this program, Batyr Jukembayev (16-0, 13 KOs) will be opposed to former world lightweight champion Miguel Vasquez (41-8, 15 KOs).

Among the other anticipated fights, Kim Clavel has an appointment with the Romanian Xenia Jorneac; Nurzat Sabirov will cross swords with Bruno Sandoval. Raphael Courchesne, Avery Martin Duval and Aman Kazankapov will also be on view.