Stay hydrated! Record-breaking heat in Montreal this week
High heat is pushing into parts of Quebec this week, and many communities could see record-breaking temperatures this week.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements, advising people of the above-average temperatures.
Montreal is expecting near record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, with a forecast high of 32 C. The record for May 31 is 32.3 C, set in 1999.
Montreal is expected to break a temperature record on Thursday, the first day of meteorological summer, with a forecast high of 33 C. The record for June 1 is 29.7 in 2013.
Friday, June 2, is also expected to feature near record-breaking heat in Montreal, with a forecast high of 30 C. The temperature record for June 2 stands at 30.4, set in 2014.
While daytime highs are expected to be about 10 degrees above average in the coming days, the heat will not be accompanied by oppressive humidity.
Environment Canada is urging people to drink a lot of water during this stretch of hot, dry weather -- even before feeling thirsty.
They are also warning young children, pregnant women, and the elderly, as well as those with chronic underlying medical conditions, to limit physical activity, especially outdoors.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says splash pads and pools in some boroughs will be open to provide relief. Information will be posted on borough websitex.
A ban on open fires is also in effect across much of the province.
Southwestern Quebec is expecting to see thunderstorms move in by the end of the week on Friday, and that will drop temperatures heading into the weekend.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
'Get out or be in the fire': Nova Scotians detail the moments when they fled their homes
Wildfires in Nova Scotia have burned thousands of hectares across the province, forcing many to flee their homes. Halifax-area residents tell CTV News what it was like for them when they had to evacuate.
Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
Woman who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 defects to Russia
A former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault has defected to Moscow and spoken to Russian state media in a news conference that lasted several hours.
Who are the bride and groom in Jordan's royal wedding?
He's heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She's a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own.
'This is going to be a prolonged operation': Halifax-area wildfire grows to 837 hectares
Officials say the wildfire burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area has grown to 837 hectares.
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
Alleged Russian 'spy' whale now in Swedish waters
A beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian 'spy' has entered Swedish waters, according to OneWhale, an organization set up to protect the animal’s health and welfare.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 4 women, 1 man charged in Ontario human trafficking case involving 13 victims
Four women and one man have been charged in connection with year-long human trafficking investigation in Mississauga that police say involved 13 victims who 'came to Canada for a better life' but were instead coerced into working in the sex trade.
-
'Deplorable:' Loaded gun found wrapped in sweater in child's bedroom, police say
A Richmond Hill father is facing multiple charges after a loaded gun was found wrapped in a sweater in one of his children’s bedroom closet's last week.
-
TTC investigating after fireworks set off inside Scarborough buses
The TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.
Atlantic
-
'This is going to be a prolonged operation': Halifax-area wildfire grows to 837 hectares
Officials say the wildfire burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area has grown to 837 hectares.
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
Shelburne County wildfire still out of control as schools close, thousands evacuate
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has forced officials to close all public schools in the area.
London
-
Overhaul of school boundaries recommended by TVDSB
The final report of Thames Valley District School Board’s largest attendance review in decades has been given final recommendations by the board.
-
'Killing or injuring animal' charge for St. Thomas man already facing attempted murder charge
A St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 24-year-old woman, is now facing an additional charge.
-
Man suffers serious injury in possible moving mishap
Officers were called to Maitland and Grey streets at 8 a.m. where witnesses said a male was found suffering from a suspected foot injury.
Northern Ontario
-
Main artery in North Bay closed after early morning trailer fire
A large transport truck carrying 4,000 pounds of hazardous chemicals caught on fire in North Bay around 2:30 a.m., fire officials say.
-
'We are stuck here': Saskatoon woman says she can't sell home due to nearby shelter
A Saskatoon homeowner says her proximity to a homeless shelter is the reason her house wouldn’t sell.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
Calgary
-
2 homes damaged in early morning fire in southeast Calgary
Officials say an early morning fire in southeast Calgary is under control, but two homes were damaged.
-
Kevin J. Johnston sentenced in Delburne, Alta., COVID protest
Former Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston was back in Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on Friday, May 26 to answer to charges stemming from a protest in Delburne in April 2021.
-
Vehicle crashes through window of southern Alberta town's library
Didsbury RCMP says a worker at the community's library were hurt when a vehicle crashed through its front window on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Car crashes through three Kitchener backyards
Three people were taken to hospital after the car they were in careened off the road and smashed through three backyards on Ralgreen Crescent in Kitchener.
-
School bus driver killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont. remembered as 'a phenomenal man'
Elementary students are among those mourning the loss of a school bus driver killed in a double fatal crash near Woodstock, Ont.
-
'It’s devastating': Community in mourning after fatal crash in Oxford County
The Township of East-Zorra Tavistock and the surrounding community are in mourning after a fatal crash took the lives of a police officer and a bus driver.
Vancouver
-
Putting Surrey Memorial Hospital's ER on diversion may be the only 'responsible recourse,' staff letter says
Frontline health-care workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital say the emergency room should be shut down to new patients if staff shortages continue to create "perilous" conditions for people in need of urgent care.
-
'Get out or be in the fire': Nova Scotians detail the moments when they fled their homes
Wildfires in Nova Scotia have burned thousands of hectares across the province, forcing many to flee their homes. Halifax-area residents tell CTV News what it was like for them when they had to evacuate.
-
B.C. teachers facing 'unsustainable' pressures due to staff shortages, union says
A "critical" shortage of teachers in B.C. is leading to increased workloads, mounting stress and an inability to meet students' needs, according to a first-of-its-kind survey conducted by the union.
Edmonton
-
Evacuations by plane and boat beginning in Fort Chipewyan due to growing wildfire
A new wildfire in northern Alberta has become the province's priority as firefighters battle dozens of wildfires across Alberta.
-
Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
-
This MLA-elect is the first Black woman to be elected to the Alberta Legislature
On Monday, Rhiannon Hoyle was elected to the riding of Edmonton-South, making her the first Black woman elected to the Alberta Legislature.
Windsor
-
Two heroic acts by Windsor Police 911 communicator in two days
Windsor police are highlighting the heroic acts of a 911 communicator who found a missing person and helped save a life.
-
Highway 3 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
A section of Highway 3 between Leamington and Essex has reopened following a lengthy closure due to a multi-vehicle crash.
-
'Canola for a cause' truck vandalized
There is outrage online after an antique truck parked for photo ops at an Essex County canola field was vandalized.
Regina
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.
Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.
-
Regina's Wascana Pool ready to make a splash
After two years, the wait for the new Wascana Pool is over, as the facility gets ready to make a splash at its official opening on June 8.
-
Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
Ottawa
-
Here is the lineup for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
Canadian Heritage unveiled the programming for July 1 celebrations, inviting Canadians to come to the capital region to "join the biggest party in the country!"
-
Beware the angry birds near the Rideau Canal
Nesting red-winged blackbirds are back in Ottawa, another sign spring has returned. But people running near the Rideau Canal say they've been hit by a wave of unexpected attacks.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
Saskatoon
-
'It was a rite of passage': Sask. group comes together to save a nostalgic drive-in theatre
One of Saskatchewan’s last remaining drive-in movie theatres will be opening this season after months of uncertainty.
-
Warman dad left shaken after alleged abduction attempt
A Warman father was left shaken after his daughter informed him of an apparent abduction attempt.
-
'We are stuck here': Saskatoon woman says she can't sell home due to nearby shelter
A Saskatoon homeowner says her proximity to a homeless shelter is the reason her house wouldn’t sell.