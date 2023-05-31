Stay hydrated! Record-breaking heat in Montreal this week

High heat is pushing into parts of Quebec this week, and many communities could see record-breaking temperatures this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements, advising people of the above-average temperatures.

Montreal is expecting near record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, with a forecast high of 32 C. The record for May 31 is 32.3 C, set in 1999.

Montreal is expected to break a temperature record on Thursday, the first day of meteorological summer, with a forecast high of 33 C. The record for June 1 is 29.7 in 2013.

Friday, June 2, is also expected to feature near record-breaking heat in Montreal, with a forecast high of 30 C. The temperature record for June 2 stands at 30.4, set in 2014.

While daytime highs are expected to be about 10 degrees above average in the coming days, the heat will not be accompanied by oppressive humidity.

Environment Canada is urging people to drink a lot of water during this stretch of hot, dry weather -- even before feeling thirsty.

They are also warning young children, pregnant women, and the elderly, as well as those with chronic underlying medical conditions, to limit physical activity, especially outdoors.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says splash pads and pools in some boroughs will be open to provide relief. Information will be posted on borough websitex.

A ban on open fires is also in effect across much of the province.

Southwestern Quebec is expecting to see thunderstorms move in by the end of the week on Friday, and that will drop temperatures heading into the weekend.