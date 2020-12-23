MONTREAL -- Those dreaming of a white Christmas will not like the following sentences.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal and the area, which will start Christmas Eve and pour throughout Christmas day.

Between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain is expected to fall and may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the warning reads.

Unseasonably high temperatures are also expected starting Thursday with highs of 9 degrees Celsius expected.

On Christmas, temperatures could reach as high as 13 during the day.