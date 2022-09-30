Stand Up for Dignity group asks that Jean Boulet no longer be a candidate

The not-for-profit Debout pour la Dignite (Stand Up for Dignity) is asking that Minister of Immigration Jean Boulet no longer be a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec following his statements about immigrants.

In a press briefing Friday in front of the premier's offices in Montreal, the group asked CAQ leader François Legault to be consistent, since he said that the outgoing minister had disqualified himself as Minister of Immigration, by his statements.

He must therefore cease to be a candidate for the CAQ, argued Wilner Cayo, president of the organization.

Boulet said that "80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, do not work, do not speak French or do not adhere to the values of Quebec society." Cayo argued that "Quebec is much more open than that."

"Immigrants, whether recent or long-time, participate in the Quebec economy, in Quebec life, create jobs here and integrate well," he argued.

The organization said it was "disappointed by these inflammatory, misleading and divisive remarks" by Boulet.