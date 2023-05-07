Stabbing near Place Bell in Laval leaves man, 51, dead
Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in an altercation near the Place Bell arena early Sunday morning.
Police say they discovered the 51-year-old man around 2:00 a.m. on Claude-Gagné Street.
He was transported to hospital with severe injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim was known to police.
No arrests have been made and there are no suspects. SPL investigators were on the scene Sunday to gather more information on the event.
The investigation is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
'We started running': 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in panic after a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight and wounding seven before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
Trudeau says King Charles is 'deeply aligned' with Canadian priorities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says King Charles is deeply aligned with the fundamental priorities of Canadians on reconciliation and the environment.
Thousands of street parties celebrating coronation planned in U.K. today
The Coronation Big Lunch encouraged neighbours and communities to come together as part of the weekend festivities celebrating the crowning of King Charles III on Saturday.
Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal
Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow and suggesting they may keep up their assault on what Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in the Donbas region.
Fans to pay respects at Gordon Lightfoot public visitation today in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
Chong says it's 'astonishing' that PM never saw reports of foreign threats to an MP
Conservative MP Michael Chong says it's 'astonishing' to him that the prime minister has not implemented a more effective reporting system between Canada's spy agency and the government in the event of foreign interference attempts and threats from foreign actors on Canadian officials.
Toronto
-
'One of the lucky ones': Toronto resident shares story of evacuation from war-torn Sudan
Long-time Toronto resident Azza Ahmed never imagined in her life that she’d be caught in the middle of a war zone, but that’s exactly what happened when she visited family in Sudan last month.
-
Nearly half of Canada's best brunch spots of 2023 are within a day trip of Toronto
Ahead of Mother’s Day, OpenTable has revealed its annual list of Canada’s 100 most popular brunch spots – and just about half of them are within driving distance of Toronto.
-
Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. chess champion takes on 19 players at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youth
Around the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Nova Scotians watch historic coronation of King Charles III
Nearly 100 royal watchers and dignitaries gathered at government house in Halifax before the sunrise to watch the crowning of King Charles III.
London
-
Poilieve gives boost to Conservative candidate ahead of Oxford byelection
No mention of nomination process turmoil for Oxford county Conservatives, as federal leader Pierre Poilievre offers support to the winning nominee ahead of an upcoming byelection.
-
Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping in Strathroy, Ont.
Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction in Strathroy, Ont. after a young girl was allegedly approached and chased by a strange man Saturday afternoon.
-
Three teens involved in Thamesford crash
Residents living along a dead-end street in Thamesford say they are worried about three teens involved in a serious crash early Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
After seven deaths raised questions about the future of horse racing, Mage earned a surprising Kentucky Derby victory on Saturday, capping a nerve-rattling day that included two more fatalities ahead of the 149th edition of the world's most famous race.
-
One person struck and killed by a train in northwestern Ont.
A 38-year-old resident of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has died after being struck by a train.
Calgary
-
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
-
Banff fire now classified as 'under control'
A prescribed fire that got out of control in Banff is now classified as 'under control', the park announced on social media Saturday night.
-
Jasper, Hinton told to prepare for fire-related power outages
Residents in Jasper and Hinton are being told to prepare for extended power outages due to wildfires burning in Yellowhead County.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Large fire at The Hopper in Cambridge prompts heavy emergency response
Cambridge firefighters were called to a large structure fire Saturday night around 9 p.m.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted after Cambridge crash
One person has been airlifted after a crash that shut down a section of Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
-
Free Comic Book Day brings out fans and newcomers alike in Waterloo
Comic book fans and newcomers alike flocked to Carry-On Comics in Uptown Waterloo for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
More evacuation orders issued as communities brace for more flooding
The Kootenay Region's Grand Forks community issued evacuation orders for 34 more properties Saturday afternoon, with more flooding anticipated through the weekend.
-
Local businesses celebrate coronation, but ambivalence cancels one event
Eyes are focused on Buckingham Palace Saturday for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Across the pond, people in Metro Vancouver are also finding ways to mark the occasion.
-
Burnaby planning a new city hall in Metrotown
Planning is underway for a new Burnaby City Hall in the Metrotown area, the city announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers to 5-1 win over Knights to even playoff series 1-1
Connor McDavid scored twice, including a short-handed goal, for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-1 win Saturday over the Vegas Golden Knights to even their playoff series at a win apiece.
-
Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police
A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.
Windsor
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in Lakeshore
A section of County Road 22 has been closed as OPP investigates a collision in Lakeshore.
-
Annual city plant sale draws long line-ups of green thumbs
Thousands of people checked out the new City of Windsor greenhouse at Jackson Park for the first time while scooping up varieties of plants, trees and shrubs at the annual plant sale.
-
Miss Windsor set to represent the city at national beauty pageant
Nineteen-year-old Rebecca Drouin says she never saw herself as a pageant queen — but this winter took home the Miss Windsor crown and punched her ticket to the Miss Universe Canada competition in the summer.
Regina
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
'The Big Clean': North Central cleanup effort attracts huge turnout
Volunteers flocked to Regina's North Central neighbourhood as spring cleaning got well underway over the weekend.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest and tow: Regina police
Saturday was a busy day for the Regina Police Service's (RPS) Traffic Unit, with speeding drivers leading to fines and charges.
Ottawa
-
Record number of riders taking part in CN Cycle for CHEO
The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO is already breaking records. Steve Read, president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation, says Sunday's event has the most participants ever.
-
Here's what we know about Ottawa's proposed 'bag tag' garbage policy
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the proposed "partial pay-as-you-throw" garbage system for Ottawa homeowners.
-
Electric buses can operate on OC Transpo routes, report concludes
A report for the Transit Commission says the Zero Emission Bus pilot program shows the battery-electric buses on Ottawa's roads "met or surpassed" the range and efficiency promised by the manufacturer.
Saskatoon
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
-
45-year-old man charged after woman found dead: Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) have charged a 45-year-old man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at a home in the city.
-
'It’s all about the cats': Saskatoon’s cat café celebrates one year in business
Saskatoon’s Purrfect Cup Cat Café is celebrating a year of fur-bulous business in the city’s downtown.