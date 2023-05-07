Stabbing near Place Bell in Laval leaves man, 51, dead

Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in an altercation near the Place Bell arena early Sunday morning.

Police say they discovered the 51-year-old man around 2:00 a.m. on Claude-Gagné Street.

He was transported to hospital with severe injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was known to police.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects. SPL investigators were on the scene Sunday to gather more information on the event.

The investigation is ongoing.