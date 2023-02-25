St. Denis Street transformed into inner-city ski and snowboard hill

A strip of St. Denis Street in the centre of Montreal has been trasnformed to host a free skiing and snowboarding spectacle.

The APIK winter event is organized by TRIBU, will run until March 5 in the Latin Quarter between Sherbrooke Street East and Ontario Street.

IA snowboarding and skiing competition will run this weekend, in addition to BASE (buildings, antennæ, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs)) jumping, climbing, and skateboarding.

More events will happen throughout the week.

Heated terrasses will be set up for spectators to watch from, and snowboarders and snowskaters will be able to try out the training hill throughout the week.

"Montreal is our playground! We create and develop daring concepts that inspire unique, adrenaline-charged moments," said TRIBU president Micah Desforges. "Our mission is to highlight action sports by creating opportunities for communities to get together, celebrate their passion and reach the next level."